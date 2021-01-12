Guilford Co. Health Dept. and Cone Health open coliseum vaccination site Jan. 19

On Jan. 19, the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) and Cone Health will begin a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination effort at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
The vaccinations are by appointment only and strictly for individuals 75 and older.
Cone officials to vaccinate 750 people per day during the first days of the program. And capacity is expected to grow in the weeks ahead. However, the number of reservations accepted will depend on the amount of vaccine available, a Cone spokesman said in a Tuesday news release.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Cone and the county will begin taking appointment registration at 10 a.m on Friday. To register through the GCDPH, Guilford County residents should visit healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2. To register through Cone Health, people should visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
Individuals living outside of Guilford County may also seek vaccinations, but should register through Cone Health.
“We know demand has far exceeded our current vaccine inventory and both the Guilford County Division of Public Health and Cone Health are devoting all available resources to support this vaccine effort,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, MPH, Public Health Director at Guilford County. “We appreciate our community’s patience and understanding as we distribute the vaccine to as many people as possible.”
“Even though we are caring for record numbers of COVID-19 patients, we are devoting as many staff as possible to vaccinate people in the communities we serve,” said DeAnne Brooks, Pharm D, chief pharmacy officer, Cone Health. “We know vaccination is a high priority for many, and we’re doing as much as possible, as quickly as possible, to scale up our ability to safely vaccinate thousands of people daily.”
After Jan. 17, GCDPH will discontinue vaccinations at BurMil Park and move staff to the coliseum. GCDPH clinics at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro and High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall in High Point will remain open.
Cone Health will also discontinue its vaccination clinic at the Green Valley campus in Greensboro. People with appointments scheduled for Jan. 19 and later at Green Valley will go to the coliseum instead.
Masks are required when entering the coliseum.
Parking is free and individuals are encouraged to park in Zone A of the main Coliseum parking lot, near the Greensboro Aquatic Center (This part of the lot is closest to the western end of the Special Events Center where the vaccinations will take place.)