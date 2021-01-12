Guilford Co. Health Dept. and Cone Health open coliseum vaccination site Jan. 19

On Jan. 19, the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) and Cone Health will begin a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination effort at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

The vaccinations are by appointment only and strictly for individuals 75 and older.

Cone officials to vaccinate 750 people per day during the first days of the program. And capacity is expected to grow in the weeks ahead. However, the number of reservations accepted will depend on the amount of vaccine available, a Cone spokesman said in a Tuesday news release.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Cone and the county will begin taking appointment registration at 10 a.m on Friday. To register through the GCDPH, Guilford County residents should visit healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2. To register through Cone Health, people should visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

Individuals living outside of Guilford County may also seek vaccinations, but should register through Cone Health.