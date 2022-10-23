Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reported that on Oct. 20, 2022, a resident suffered a medical emergency in the Greensboro Detention Facility. Specifically, at 7:15 a.m., a floor officer performing a supervision round, found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, who resided at 617 Ross Avenue in Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. During the immediately preceding supervision round conducted by Detention Staff, Broadhurst had shown no signs of distress. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officers began performing life-saving measures until Guilford County Emergency Services arrived and assumed care of Broadhurst. Guilford County Emergency Services were able to revive Broadhurst to the point he was breathing on his own when he left the facility. Later that same day, at approximately 4:15 p.m., however, Broadhurst succumbed to his ailments at Moses Cone Hospital. His next-of-kin have been notified. Broadhurst was admitted to the Greensboro Detention Center on Oct. 14, 2022. At the time he was admitted, he was suffering from significant, pre-existing, chronic health issues. At the time of when he was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 20, there was no apparent external trauma to Broadhurst. An autopsy will, however, be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death. An internal investigation as well as a criminal investigation have been initiated as per Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Policy.
Guilford County detention investigating inmate death
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MADISON — Built in 1908, one of this 2,200-resident hamlet's most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town, and now the…
The Landings of Rockingham will host its grand opening celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The senior living community features affordable…
MADISON — Built in 1908, one of this 2,200-resident hamlet's most storied historical buildings is once again the talk of the town, and now the…
Deputies were called by a man, whose name has not been released, to 133 Wimbish Road about 1:45 p.m. where they found 34-year-old Ryan Douglas Burroughs dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
MADISON — Muscadine wine and live music, along with a cozy barn wedding and event venue make Dragon Glass Winery a hit among locals in Rocking…
WENTWORTH — Todd Hurst has been named Rockingham County Tax Administrator, a promotion that followed his role as appointed interim Tax Adminis…
Hiker falls 45 feet from Hawksbill, rescuers give blood transfusion in Linville Gorge, officials say
Burke County rescuers performed a blood transfusion in Linville Gorge to save the life of a hiker who fell from Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday night.
A German company that makes ventilation system motors is eying Winston-Salem as a possible site for its North American headquarters and manufa…
Since opening July 8, Virginia’s first, and currently only, casino has recorded more than $40.3 million in adjusted gross revenues, according to the lottery.
North Carolina’s deadline to register to vote for the midterm elections taking place on Nov. 8 has passed, but there are still options to thos…