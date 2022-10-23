Guilford County detention investigating inmate death

Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reported that on Oct. 20, 2022, a resident suffered a medical emergency in the Greensboro Detention Facility. Specifically, at 7:15 a.m., a floor officer performing a supervision round, found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, who resided at 617 Ross Avenue in Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. During the immediately preceding supervision round conducted by Detention Staff, Broadhurst had shown no signs of distress. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officers began performing life-saving measures until Guilford County Emergency Services arrived and assumed care of Broadhurst. Guilford County Emergency Services were able to revive Broadhurst to the point he was breathing on his own when he left the facility. Later that same day, at approximately 4:15 p.m., however, Broadhurst succumbed to his ailments at Moses Cone Hospital. His next-of-kin have been notified. Broadhurst was admitted to the Greensboro Detention Center on Oct. 14, 2022. At the time he was admitted, he was suffering from significant, pre-existing, chronic health issues. At the time of when he was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 20, there was no apparent external trauma to Broadhurst. An autopsy will, however, be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death. An internal investigation as well as a criminal investigation have been initiated as per Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Policy.