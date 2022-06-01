Hairston arrested after 12-hour standoff with Reidsville police, US Marshals

REIDSVILLE — Rayshawn Hairston, wanted on numerous weapons charges, barricaded himself in an apartment with his pregnant girlfriend and their 1-year-old for 12 hours before surrendering to police on Friday night, authorities said.

At around 5 a.m. on Friday, Reidsville police and U.S. Marshals went to Hairston’s girlfriend’s home at the Marcellus Apartment complex here with a warrant for Hairston’s arrest in connection with a recent Reidsville shooting.

“Due to the nature of the warrants that he has, we requested assistance in locating him,” Santana Menard, a Reidsville police detective, told WGHP-Fox8.

When Hairston refused to leave the apartment, police used an armored vehicle to broadcast the voices of their negotiators over a loud speaker.

Authorities ultimately used the vehicle, equipped with arms like a fork lift, to push through the front door to the apartment.

Ultimately, Hairston allowed his girlfriend and the baby to exit the apartment safely, and he surrendered at around 7 p.m., police said.

Throughout the ordeal, dozens of people looked on. Hairston’s girlfriend and the 1-year-old, whose names were not provided by police, were examined by emergency medical staff and had no injuries, authorities said.

“We’re very much happy about the way it ended. Needless to say, no one got hurt whether it be the suspect, the mother and child or law enforcement. We’re glad for it to be over and everyone to be safe,” Menard told WGHP.

Hairston, whose alleged crimes span across Rockingham, Guilford and Davidson counties, faces warrants from each related to numerous felony weapons charges, including shooting into a vehicle and pointing a deadly weapon.

Hairston is also wanted for a May 8 shooting at a Reidsville convenience store, and he may garner additional charges for resisting arrest during the protracted standoff at 607 Marcellus Street, officials said.

Police evacuated the apartment buildings and had school buses rerouted during the standoff, officials said.

Police have been searching for Hairston and Victor Donte McCollum, 30, also of Reidsville, since May 10 in connection with a shooting on West Harrison Street in Reidsville.

In early May, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg while sitting in a vehicle during the shooting. Investigators said the boy was taken to the hospital by a relative.