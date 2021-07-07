Hairston of Eden hits $250K jackpot

EDEN – Johnny Hairston lucked out when his $5 ticket revealed a $250,000 lottery prize.

He recently purchased his winning 20X The Cash ticket from the Meadow Green Shell on South Van Buren Road in Eden, acc- ording to a news release from the NC Lottery.

Hairston claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $176,876 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $4.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.