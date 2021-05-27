 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hall of Famer, philanthropist and outdoorsman dies at 87
0 comments

Hall of Famer, philanthropist and outdoorsman dies at 87

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eddie Bridges, a philanthropist and the first outdoorsman selected for the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, died at the age of at 87 unexpectedly last week at his home in Greensboro. His work with the Wildlife Resources Commission and in founding the N.C. Wildlife Habitat Foundation made him known, as the family says, from Asheville to the Atlantic.

Bridges, a Greensboro resident, helped raise millions of dollars for wildlife and land conservation.

Bridges proposed and helped create the lifetime hunting and fishing license for the state Wildlife Resources Commission, and he founded the N.C. Wildlife Habitat Foundation in 1992. In 2019 it was estimated that Bridges had raised more than $200 million for endowments for non-profits, state programs and his alma mater, Elon University.

A celebration of life service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. June 23 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro. The family requests RSVPs for the service be sent to eddiebridges001@gmail.com. The family also would welcome any photos of Bridges or messages to the family.

eddie-bridges

Eddie Bridges

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News