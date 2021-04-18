Hanging Rock Visitor Center won’t reopen this month as expected, but lake to welcome guests

DANBURY – A variety of impediments have slowed renovations to the water-damaged visitor center at Hanging Rock State Park, and have some questioning the integrity of the $25 million structure.

A rustic wood-and-stone building, constructed in 1996, the center closed its doors last year for repairs to weather-related damage to its exterior, park officials said. The building’s decking, siding and structural supports, as well as the chimney, needed fixing.

“There was a lot of water damage, lots of rot,” said Jason Anthony, a park ranger at the 9,011-acre state complex.

Park officials had hoped to reopen the center this month, but Anthony said it will take at least until summer’s end for workers to complete the task. Simcon Construction Co. of Mount Airy is the general contractor for the renovations.

Reasons for the delay are numerous, Anthony said. The COVID-19 pandemic hit about the time the work was to begin last spring, and workers didn’t get started on the project until almost winter, a season with inclement weather that interrupted the repairs.

And damage was more extensive than originally thought, Anthony said.

“There were lots of factors involved,” he said of delays.