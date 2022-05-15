Hanging up the aprons: Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn pass Chaney's restaurant to new owners after 28 years

EDEN – The last few years haven’t been easy for Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn, longtime owners of Chaney’s restaurant on King’s Highway here.

When COVID-19 hit three years ago, closing businesses across the country, the couple was forced by state safety mandates to shut their restaurant on March 17, 2020. It remained closed for six weeks, reopening on June 1.

By the end of the year, Daryl was diagnosed with the dreaded disease and was admitted to Green Valley Medical Center in Greensboro, Cone Health’s COVID-19 specialty hospital during the pandemic.

He would undergo eight days of treatment over the Christmas holiday.

After Chaney’s reopened Jan. 25, 2021, they operated on the previous schedule, closing at 2:30 p.m. every day, seven days a week. Unlike many area businesses, most of their former staff of 20 returned to the kitchen and dining room with them.

Three of those employees — Michelle Carter, Terri Dickerson and Timmy Hairston — devoted an impressive 100 years’ total experience with the Gwynns.

Carter and Hairston began with them at the couple’s former seafood market. And Dickerson was an employee when the original Chaney’s opened.

A wake-up call

Perhaps Daryl Gwynn’s COVID-19 bout was a wake-up call for the couple who have been entrepreneurs since shortly after they married in 1982.

Early last year, they decided: “It was time for us to maybe get out and enjoy life,” Daryl Gwynn said.

New faces

Around the first of March this year, Randy and Renee Small of Walkertown expressed interest in buying Chaney’s. And on April 1, the couple became the new owners.

“Renee and I are excited for the opportunity to be taking over the ownership of Chaney’s Restaurant,” Randy Small said in a recent interview. “Daryl and DeAnna have been a really great help and made it possible to enter into this venture and be a part of this community.”

“We wish Daryl and Deanna a great retirement and we look forward to continuing the success of Chaney’s being involved in the community. “

It was something of a sad day for the Gwynns, their staff and their customers when, on April 28, they left the business where they’d spent 28 years.

But they were headed to relaxation at their beach home the next day.

“We are still available to help them if they need us,” Daryl Gwynn said, noting the couple misses the staff. “It will take some getting used to not being with the employees and customers, but we will manage. It was a big change but it was necessary.”

Back in Rockingham Co.

Last week, they were back at their Bethany home for the first time since April, happy to spend time with their children and grandchildren without worrying about work.

Son of Grey Loftis Gwynn Carter of Bethany and the late Leon Gwynn, Daryl graduated from Smith High School in Greensboro in 1978. DeAnna, who graduated from Rockingham County High School in 1980, is the daughter of George Knight of Bethany and Avis Hawley Knight who grew up in Sanford.

The restaurateurs married in 1981 and have three children: Daniel, Justin and BreAnna Huff, as well as three grandchildren.

The couple partnered with Deanna’s mom, Avis Knight, to open their first business in 1982, Daryl’s Seafood Market on the corner of Barnes Street and Lawsonville Avenue in Reidsville.

Four years later, Knight opened Daryl’s Seafood Restaurant on Hamilton Street in Eden.

By 1994, the family expanded their business with the establishment of Chaney’s, which became a popular home-cooking institution in the community.

Daryl Gwynn and Knight oversaw the operations of Chaney’s. And when the seafood restaurant closed in 1997, DeAnna Gwynn joined them at Chaney’s where they served three meals a day until 2017. That year, they began closing in the afternoon.

Eventually, Knight decided to expand ever further and opened a second Chaney’s on Freeway Drive in Reidsville but closed it a few years later.

The Gwynns later bought the Eden Chaney’s from Knight in 2001.

Since then, George and Avis Knight passed away in 2014 and 2020, respectively.

Although the Gwynns struggled some with the various COVID restrictions, including limiting seating and serving only about half their normal number of customers at a time, they were touched by the community’s loyalty.

For example, regular diners stepped up to order take out. But sadly, like so many families and businesses, Chaney’s lost several cherished customers to COVID-19.

Officially retired as of May 1, the Gwynns say they are enjoying life. And they’re keeping in touch with the Smalls to help them through the ownership transition.

The Gwynns put their feet in the sand at their home near Emerald Isle, a getaway they had enjoyed over the years, but not nearly enough, Daryl said, explaining it was hard to get away from their business to relax.

Now they can stay at the beach for weeks at a time without worrying about anything except how many fish Daryl catches each day. DeAnna, who also likes to fish, said she now has more time to read.

A passion for racing

Over the years, Daryl Gwynn did manage to get away many weekends to pursue the hobby he began as a teen.

At 16, he first sat behind the wheel of a race car and was hooked.

For the next 40 years, he careened around tracks, starting with regional dirt tracks. He proudly holds two dirt car championship titles.

By the 1990s, Gwynn moved into the Hooter’s ProCup series, driving Miller Lite-sponsored Fords for six years.

After that, Gwynn wheeled NASCAR Whelan-style modified cars in the Southern Ground Pounders circuit, capturing six championships along the way.

In October 2016, Gwynn drove his last race for Monk Tate in the Southern Modified Tour at Carteret County Speedway.

After that, his wife put her foot down and told Gwynn it was time for him to retire from racing. He agreed.

“I miss it and I still can do it, but DeAnna says I am retired. Period,” Gwynn said.

Meanwhile, he still enjoys restoring classic cars and owns a 1959 Ford Galaxy and a 1946 Ford business coupe.

“Now we have time to spend with the grandkids and enjoy our time at the beach,” he said.