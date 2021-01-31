Harbor Freight Tools to open in Reidsville on Feb. 13, brings 30 jobs

REIDSVILLE —Harbor Freight Tools, one of the nation's largest hardware outlets, announced it will open a new store here on Feb. 13.

Located at 1640 Freeway Drive, the 14,000-square-foot store will become the 43rd Harbor Freight in North Carolina and bring about 25-30 new jobs to the area.

“Reidsville is pleased to have been selected by Harbor Freight for their next location," said Mayor Jay Donecker, “not only for jobs and tools, but especially for all of the 'do it yourselfers' in our Reidsville area."

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Reidsville and all of Rockingham County,” said David Doss, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

Designated as essential during the pandemic, the store will be open at 8 a.m. on its first day and be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.