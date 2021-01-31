Harbor Freight Tools to open in Reidsville on Feb. 13, brings 30 jobs

REIDSVILLE —Harbor Freight Tools, one of the nation's largest hardware outlets, announced it will open a new store here on Feb. 13.
Located at 1640 Freeway Drive, the 14,000-square-foot store will become the 43rd Harbor Freight in North Carolina and bring about 25-30 new jobs to the area.
“Reidsville is pleased to have been selected by Harbor Freight for their next location," said Mayor Jay Donecker, “not only for jobs and tools, but especially for all of the 'do it yourselfers' in our Reidsville area."
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Reidsville and all of Rockingham County,” said David Doss, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”
Designated as essential during the pandemic, the store will be open at 8 a.m. on its first day and be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
The Calabasas, California-based company was founded in 1977 with an emphasis on mail order sales directly to customers to keep costs low, according to a corporate news release.
Family-owned Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with more than 21,000 employees and boasts more than 40 million customers.
The store plans to stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in our stores.
In order to help protect healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of nitrile gloves, N-95 masks and face shields to hospitals in every community served by a Harbor Freight Tools store.
Harbor Freight Tools is also a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by company’s founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools America. The program’s flagship initiative is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.
Harbor Freight Tools also supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com.