EDEN — UNC Health Rockingham has named Dr. Thresa Hardy its new Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Hardy joined UNC Health Rockingham in September 2020 as Accreditation Manager. She was promoted to Director of Quality, Accreditation and Patient Safety in February 2021 before assuming her new role.

“Thresa brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role,” said Steve Eblin, president and CEO at UNC Health Rockingham. “She has led and continues to lead us on our journey toward transformation of our quality and patient safety outcomes, as well as patient experience.”

Prior to joining UNC Health Rockingham, Hardy served in various leadership roles with Novant Health and Cone Health, in addition to serving as visiting professor or adjunct clinical faculty at East Carolina University, DeVry University and West Coast University.

“In this new role, I am eager to support the strategic growth of the UNC Health Rockingham team and expand upon the foundation of quality care and patient safety that has been put in place over the last five years,” said Hardy.

“Having grown up in Rockingham County, I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my professional health care experience – working in several health systems and hospitals, from tertiary care facilities to community hospitals – back home to benefit the community I love.”

Hardy holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama, a post-master’s certificate as an Adult Health Clinical Nurse Specialist from ECU, a Master of Science in Nursing Education from ECU, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.