Harraway-Smith Named Chief Medical Officer at Annie Penn Hospital

REIDSVILLE — Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith has been named Chief Medical Officer at Annie Penn Hospital after serving for the past nine months as interim medical officer.

Harraway-Smith, who is the hospital's first Black female CMO, brings strength to her role by connecting the interests of the medical staff with hospital administration to jointly improve patient care, as well as significant health care and administrative experience, hospital spokesman Doug Allred outlined in a news release.

Harraway-Smith also serves as the chief medical officer for women’s health at Cone Health and will continue in that position, Allred said in the release.

"Dr. Harraway-Smith has been an engaged and influential leader at Annie Penn Hospital since taking the medical director role on an interim basis last September,'' said Annie Penn Hospital President Angie Orth.

"I really look forward to seeing her growing impact on health care in our community."

Harraway-Smith completed the Health Management Academy in 2019 and completed the hospital system's Physician Leadership Academy in 2021. Harraway-Smith is also in the Certified Physician Leadership Capstone program through the American Association for Physician Leadership.

With a specialization in obstetrics and gynecology, and family medicine, Harraway-Smith earned her medical degree from the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa.

She further attended Oakwood College in Huntsville, Ala., and earned a bachelor of science degree from Loma Linda University's La Sierra Campus in Riverside, Calif.

Harraway-Smith's educational experience also includes an internship and residency at Medical College of Virginia in Richmond and a residency at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore.