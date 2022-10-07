Hay bale sculptors create punny public art in Mayodan

MAYODAN — Hay bales abounded 'round Mayodan, er, "Hayodan," on Friday as bale sculptors and merchants put the finishing fall touches on the town before the annual "What The Hay Fest'' scheduled for Oct. 9.

Straw minions served as sentries at every intersection in the heart of downtown, while it was a hay day of a pay day on S. 2nd Avenue where laminated giant cash cascaded from a bale sculpture SECU ATM machine.

Over at Elliott Duncan Memorial Park, rows of artistic takes on hay bales were in the works. Billie and Greg Bray of Mayodan United Methodist Church worked to put finishing touches on their public artwork: "A-hay in a Manger,'' a creche they worked with fellow church members to create on W. Main Street.

Across the street, Boy Scouts from Mayodan Pack and Troop 562 had s'mores on their minds and created a blazing campfire from a round hay wheel, then placed a fella dubbed "Billy Bale-y" in front with his roasting stick.

Willow Smith, 7, and her mom, Michelle Smith tacked up a sign to tout the homemade donuts Michelle planned to make at the Red Bird Cafe for the street party.

A few streets away, two-year-old Carter Holt, son of Jessica Rumley, tooled about in his battery-operated SUV, taking in the sights.

Dentist Nurica Goode, who practices in Mayodan on S. Ayersville Road, has a good sense of humor. Her likeness, painted on the side of a hay round in front of her office, shows her brandishing fangs and ready to drill

For more information about the sculptures or for a map that details each creation and sponsor, contact the Mayodan Arts Center at (336) 427-7788.