Hayes marks 50 years in Order of the Eastern Star Beauty of Madison Chapter

MADISON

To know Sister Doris Hayes is to know she is worthy of a tiara, friends say.

Hayes, 94, has the gusto and recall of someone in her 60s—brimming with stories to tell, songs to share and a keen sense of humor.

As the longest serving member of the Order of the Eastern Star’s Beauty of Madison Chapter 383, Hayes has helped build the organization for 50 years, fellow members say. “She’s held just about every office in the chapter, too,’’ said her friend and OES member Virginia Hoover, a member of Madison’s Board of Aldermen.

To celebrate Hayes’ half-century of service to the women’s group, members crowned her honorary queen of the chapter for 2021 and organized a drive-by celebration for Hayes on July 24 in front of her home on Gene Hairston Street here.

A bright blue banner was stretched across Hayes’ front lawn for the fete, featuring portraits of the former educator, who served as the chapter’s honored Worthy Matron in past years and helped shape the chapter as a way for women of color to have social and civic engagement during the years before desegregation.