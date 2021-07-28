Hayes marks 50 years in Order of the Eastern Star Beauty of Madison Chapter

MADISON
To know Sister Doris Hayes is to know she is worthy of a tiara, friends say.
Hayes, 94, has the gusto and recall of someone in her 60s—brimming with stories to tell, songs to share and a keen sense of humor.
As the longest serving member of the Order of the Eastern Star’s Beauty of Madison Chapter 383, Hayes has helped build the organization for 50 years, fellow members say. “She’s held just about every office in the chapter, too,’’ said her friend and OES member Virginia Hoover, a member of Madison’s Board of Aldermen.
To celebrate Hayes’ half-century of service to the women’s group, members crowned her honorary queen of the chapter for 2021 and organized a drive-by celebration for Hayes on July 24 in front of her home on Gene Hairston Street here.
A bright blue banner was stretched across Hayes’ front lawn for the fete, featuring portraits of the former educator, who served as the chapter’s honored Worthy Matron in past years and helped shape the chapter as a way for women of color to have social and civic engagement during the years before desegregation.
“We were a group that if she needed me, or I needed her, we would come together,’’ Hayes said from her kitchen table on a recent afternoon. “If someone was sick in the community, we would support each other. You see, back then, women my age didn’t have too much to go to. Everything was centered around the church and school. So (through the OES chapter) we got together and we’d have little gatherings, parties, entertainment, and work with the church,’’ Hayes said.
“If anybody died in the community, we would always offer our services and go to the church. Or we’d have a little picnic at the park — that was really the entertainment for our community in my time,’’ said Hayes, known to sing spontaneously in her warm alto. “I used to love this song,’’ she said, grinning, and sang a verse from blues great Blind Boy Fuller’s “Truckin’ My Blues Away.’’
The ladies of the OES’s Beauty of Madison Chapter 383 are also well known for their elegant annual teas, dressy events where you’re sure to see chic hats. The chapter also hosts an annual breakfast for senior citizens and coordinates with other county chapters to do bigger projects.
“We support each other and come together from time to time for certain events,’’ said Hayes, who was married to the late James Hayes for 60 years.
Saturday saw plenty of chapter members from Madison and beyond stop by to congratulate Hayes for her commitment to the order.
She received her guests perched on her porch and wearing a banner and a rose gold tiara. Carlton Dalton visited Hayes on her bow-bedecked porch to present her with a basket full of cards and love offerings.
One of 17 children from a blended family, Hayes graduated from Shaw University with a degree in home economics and science. She spent the bulk of her career teaching at the former Charles Drew Elementary School in Madison, but also worked for the town’s first library for Blacks before desegregation.
Hayes went on to drive a Book Mobile for the library system and traveled to rural parts of the county. “We took all kinds of books, and when Christmas came, we made sure to take candy and little things to the children.’’
She built a family of her own, having four children: Jimmy Hayes of Baltimore, Cynthia Hayes of Greensboro, Michael Hayes of Georgia and Paul Hayes of Raleigh.
Asked to share secrets to a quality and long life, Hayes said: “I try to serve the lord. I’ve been in the Beulah Baptist Church for 82 years and held many positions in the church.’’
She also stresses that while “I didn’t have a fancy wedding, I had a long and happy marriage. I’ve been very happy.’’