HBO film seeks a look behind Tiger Woods' public persona

A former golf pro that a young Woods worked with, Joe Grohman, revealed how he and Earl Woods exposed the prodigy to a seamy side of life. Both older men repeatedly cheated on their wives with women at the golf club. Earl Woods had a Winnebago he'd use for trysts.

Grohman now regrets the example they set.

“Sorry, champ,” he says through tears. “Sorry.”

Parr said seeing the behavior made Woods angry at his father, “but he could never express it.”

“Obviously, in many ways, Tiger repeated the sins of his father,” Heineman said. “Not to excuse it, or suggest that he didn't have agency in his own life, but it was interesting and tragic to see how that happened.”

When Woods achieved fame, his golfing prowess amplified by endorsement deals with Nike and others, he pursued hobbies that could be viewed as an escape — scuba diving and training with Navy SEALS.

“This was a kid who never grew up,” Heineman said. “This is a kid who didn't have a life, who didn't make the mistakes that normal people go through. It's also the most famous person on the planet who hated being in the spotlight. He hated living that life. He did everything he could to avoid being in that position.”