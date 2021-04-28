Duke Energy confirms helicopter that crashed in Eden belongs to the utility

Update 3:46 p.m.
EDEN — Duke Energy says one of its helicopters crashed this afternoon, but the utility does not have any more information on the situation.
Duke Energy statement: "Shortly after 1 p.m. today, we received word of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station involving a Duke Energy helicopter. We are currently investigating the incident and are working with local emergency management officials. We will provide additional information as appropriate."
Officials on the scene told RockinghamNow and the News & Record that at least two people were injured in the crash.
Update 3:35 p.m.
EDEN — The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate a helicopter crash off Rosewood Lane.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the FAA has been requested to respond to the site. The sheriff's office said it began getting reports about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday of a crash. The sheriff's office, Eden police, state troopers and various emergency response crews from across the county are at the site of the crash.
EDEN — Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a helicopter crash in Eden.
Triad TV stations reported the helicopter crashed near the Duke Energy plant at the intersection of South Edgewood Road and Rosewood Lane. The crash site appears to be in a wooded area past the houses that line Rosewood Lane.
It wasn't clear what caused the helicopter to crash or what kind of helicopter it is. UNC Rockingham Health Care, which has a helipad, is nearby. Witnesses described the helicopter as blue and white.
Investigators told WFMY-Channel 2 that there were injuries reported, but gave no other details.
“I heard it go over my house and it was shaking my house it was so low,” Joe Scott of Eden said.
Shelly Horton also saw the helicopter flying low before the wreck.
“But it never occurred to me that it might be in trouble,” Horton said.
