Duke Energy confirms helicopter that crashed in Eden belongs to the utility

Update 3:46 p.m.

EDEN — Duke Energy says one of its helicopters crashed this afternoon, but the utility does not have any more information on the situation.

Duke Energy statement: "Shortly after 1 p.m. today, we received word of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station involving a Duke Energy helicopter. We are currently investigating the incident and are working with local emergency management officials. We will provide additional information as appropriate."

Officials on the scene told RockinghamNow and the News & Record that at least two people were injured in the crash.

Update 3:35 p.m.

EDEN — The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate a helicopter crash off Rosewood Lane.