Help beautify Eden in Citywide Litter Sweep
EDEN — The City of Eden is calling on citizens to glove up and erase litter from the landscape on April 10 during a Citywide Litter Sweep.

Participants should arrive at Grogan Park beside Eden City Hall at 9:30 a.m. to coordinate and receive a cleanup location assignment.

All volunteers should bring gloves and the city will provide bags and litter poles for the project, which is part of the N.C. Litter Sweep initiative.

At noon, all participants are invited back to the park for a free hotdog lunch.

