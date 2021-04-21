Help Inc. to cross finish line with "Pop-up Derby" fundaisers May 1

WENTWORTH — For the second year in a row, Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence has had to dream up a creative way to make it across the fundraising finish line during the pandemic.

For 10 years, the Rockingham County non-profit, which aids victims of domestic abuse and their families, has hosted an annual Kentucky Derby race day gala to draw funds to its coffers.

Last year’s 11th Annual Run for the Roses was a virtual party victory, with online chit-chat, raffles, an online auction and even a best-dressed contest.

This year, the 12th annual soiree on May 1 will feature “Pop-up Derby” events and boutique shopping at Help Inc.’s resale shops across the county.

Shoppers at New Beginnings Too in Eden and at Nouveau Beginnings in Madison will enjoy special sales, raffles and refreshing mint juleps, organizers said. And clerks will don their Derby Day finery, including formal hats and accessories. Both store events run from noon until 4 p.m. The Eden shop is located at 653 Washington Street, while the Madison shop is at 110 W. Murphy Street. A non-profit agency, Help, Inc., supports victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, child abuse and elder abuse.