Here’s how to handle stink bugs, other insects fleeing into Carolina homes this fall

Stink bugs, lady beetles, cockroaches and other insects are fleeing into our homes again, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 50s.

For bugs in the Carolinas, it’s a fall ritual, entomologists say.

Here are a few of the most common fall bugs settling into our homes and how best to control them. Ants, flies and bed bugs also pose problems in fall, but in other seasons, too.

Stink bugs

The brown marmorated stink bug first appeared in North Carolina in Forsyth County in 2009, according to Steve Schoof, an agricultural research specialist at N.C. State University.

The malodorous insect spread from Pennsylvania, where the bugs were “accidentally” introduced from Asia in the 1990s, Schoof wrote on the university’s N.C. State Extension website.

Stink bugs can destroy various small-orchard and other crops, according to the site, but they pose more of a nuisance in homes. Pick them up or try to squish them, and the bug releases a stink in self-defense.

Merely tossing them outside in hopes they’ll go back where they came from won’t do the trick, as they’ll just sneak back in, experts say.