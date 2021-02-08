Here's what you should and shouldn't do after getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot

CHARLOTTE — As vaccines for the coronavirus continue to roll out, questions still remain for some about how they should handle themselves and what they need to still be concerned about once they get a shot.

North Carolina is vaccinating health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and anyone age 65 and older. The next group of eligible people will include front-line essential workers.

Here's what you need to know after getting your COVID-19 shot.

Question: Do I need the second injection?

Answer: Yes. Both COVID-19 vaccines available right now require two injections, spaced weeks apart.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is given three weeks after the first — Moderna's two doses are spaced four weeks apart.

Everyone who gets the first dose should get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said recently.

"Don't assume that first dose is going to give you all the protection you need," she said. "You need to follow up with your second dose."