He's raised $1M for AIDS/HIV program. See what drives this Greensboro attorney.

GREENSBORO — Triad Health Project is officially Ron Johnson’s “million dollar” baby.

The attorney just surpassed the $1 million mark in total money raised through the agency’s annual winter fundraising walk that helps keep the doors open.

“That’s a lot of money to someone who worked in a cotton mill to pay his way through college,” Johnson said when he realized what he had done.

One of the group’s founders, Johnson started raising money three decades ago through the annual walk now named in his honor for the nonprofit group, which is a comprehensive HIV/AIDS service, support and education organization that serves over 2,000 people each year and operates on a shoestring budget.

Johnson crossed the $1 million mark with more than a week left before this year’s Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Advocacy Walk is held at LeBauer Park Dec. 3. The agency provides services countywide.

“It’s been a love letter to us and our clients and community,” Adriana Adams, the nonprofit’s executive director, said of Johnson raising $1 million through the walks. “That support has really kept our agency afloat because annually we depend on this walk to round out our budget every year.”

Bob Page of Replacements, Ltd., who also donated a home in a leafy community for Higher Ground, the agency’s day center, is a close second.

Still, Adams is hoping for an uptick in individuals and teams taking part — online and on-site registration are available — with a $200,000 goal this year.

Since the first walk in 1992, thousands of participants from the community have made the miles-long event a yearly tradition. This year the 1.2-mile walk through downtown starts and ends at LeBauer Park.

The walk and Dining with Friends, the agency’s other big event, are more than just successful fundraisers, they’re a way to educate the community about AIDS and HIV. The walk attracts many students, a group Triad Health Project targets in its educational outreach.

Johnson, who is involved with projects throughout the community, such as the Women’s Resource Center’s annual “Men Can Cook” fundraiser, also donates his own money. Johnson only talks about how much he’s raised in hopes that it will draw attention to the cause. He continues to have a vested interest in seeing the agency continue to provide a safety net in the community.

The grassroots THP was an early response to AIDS and HIV, which were disproportionately affecting gay men.

In 1987, THP received hospital referrals from the Moses Cone Infectious Disease clinic. A single employee began seeing new clients at a rate of about one per month. The next year, AIDS cases reached 106,994 in the United States. At that time, THP served 24 clients on a $20,000 budget. In 1991, the group received a “National Points of Light” award from the Bush administration.

While the AIDS virus is no longer a death sentence for people who get proper care, statistics show new infections at alarming rates, particularly among the poor, minorities and young people between the ages of 13 to 24. The infection rate intersects with a number of social ills — homelessness, hunger, the lack of education and health care.

Case managers connect people to medicine, housing, food and other barriers to living healthier, which they say helps prevent the spread of AIDS and HIV. The agency also provides free pregnancy and infectious disease testing for anyone and operates a day center that provides educational resources and support for people infected and affected by AIDS and HIV.

Johnson was roped in by a few friends who had begun meeting around kitchen tables on Sunday afternoons about a new illness that seemed to disproportionately affect gay men. The talk turned to what needed to be done to help those living with and dying from AIDS in their community — who were also being shunned. They contacted Johnson, an estate planning attorney, about setting the group up as a nonprofit.

“They had the vision for the agency, but needed help with getting an organization going,” said Johnson, who did the work of incorporating Triad Health Project.

One of the group’s first fundraisers would be the charity walk.

He’s raised money over the years by letting friends, family and even clients know he was collecting pledges. In the early years, it was about $8,000 a walk. A few years ago he raised $100,000.

“One of my clients was joking with me,” Johnson said. “They said, ‘It’s cheaper to pay your bill than to support your causes.’ “

He has an 85% success rate with about 300 different donors each year. In the early years, some people gave cash donations because they didn’t want their names on checks written to the agency.

It was his client, Aileen Oldham, the late founder of Leon’s Beauty School and a chain of hair salons, who got a friendly competition started with Johnson. She took what was then called the Winter Walk on with a passion. Oldham had been an early public supporter of the organization from when files were stored under the bed of one of the founders.

With Oldham’s staff behind her, she had previously sponsored a Cut-A-Thon that raised $7,000 — the most substantial sum the group had raised to date, Johnson said.

She was also the top fundraiser for the Winter Walks in 1992 and 1993. Johnson was the second-highest fundraiser in 1993. Oldham challenged him to beat her at fundraising next time, knowing THP would be the real winner. She died before the third Winter Walk. Johnson has walked in her honor — and been the top fundraiser — every year since and now the walk bears his name.

He continues to take part in the run/walk, calling it not only a significant fundraising event but an important educational event. And every year he wants someone to beat him.

Just as Oldham challenged him, Johnson is challenging others this year. The agency budgets money for bus passes because that’s often the only transportation a client might have to get to medical appointments and the grocery store to help them stay healthy. It did not occur to him that bus passes would be a top priority.

“People don’t realize it costs a lot of money to run a program like THP,” Johnson said. “And for many people, it’s their lifeline.”