Hesitant parents should talk to doc about vax for younger kids, says health official

Wright encourages parents to seek that type of expertise. “I always recommend discussion with your pediatrician about any issues the parent has and any current conditions the child may be subject to.’’

School officials echoed his position and plan to meet with the health department next week, they said in an email on Friday.

“Anyone that is eligible for the vaccine is encouraged to obtain the vaccine along with consultation with their primary care provider to make the best medical decision for their families,’’ said Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety Stephanie Ellis and Amanda Perkins, lead nurse for the school district.

With 125 new cases diagnosed in Rockingham County this week, youngsters 5-11 made up about 8% of the infected, a rate that has been consistent since mid-October, Wright said. The highest number of new infections was in teens 13-16 who made up 11%. The county’s residents in the 17-20 age group made up 9.5% of all new cases, Wright said.

Meanwhile, the death toll for the county rose from 192 to 197 over the past week. Details about the ages of all of the deceased were not immediately available, though the 193rd individual to die was in their mid-60s and was not a resident of a long-term care facility, Wright said.