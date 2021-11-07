Hesitant parents should talk to doc about vax for younger kids, says health official

WENTWORTH — County public health officials, area health systems and Rockingham County Schools administrators are discussing the most effective way to offer the newly approved Pfizer pediatric vaccines to children ages 5-11 and shots could come as early as next week, they said.
“Our Health System Partners have had some discussion with us about vaccinating in the schools like they have done in the past for the older school children,’’ said Trey Wright, the county’s public health director. “We plan to begin this age group vaccinations next week by appointment in our Health Department Clinic,’’ Wright said of the facility at the Governmental Center here.
While the FDA and CDC have approved the inoculation for the younger age group — a two-shot regiment that delivers only one-third the amount of the adult vaccine — some parents are still leery of getting the shot for their kids.
Facebook has featured lively debate between Rockingham County parents about whether or not to vaccinate, and several parents from Eden, Reidsville and Stoneville, who asked not to be identified, said in interviews this week that they are against the shots or are still undecided. Those parents who were firmly anti-vaccine said they didn’t trust that it is safe, despite federal approval. But most undecided parents said they were waiting to speak with family doctors for more guidance.
Wright encourages parents to seek that type of expertise. “I always recommend discussion with your pediatrician about any issues the parent has and any current conditions the child may be subject to.’’
School officials echoed his position and plan to meet with the health department next week, they said in an email on Friday.
“Anyone that is eligible for the vaccine is encouraged to obtain the vaccine along with consultation with their primary care provider to make the best medical decision for their families,’’ said Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety Stephanie Ellis and Amanda Perkins, lead nurse for the school district.
With 125 new cases diagnosed in Rockingham County this week, youngsters 5-11 made up about 8% of the infected, a rate that has been consistent since mid-October, Wright said. The highest number of new infections was in teens 13-16 who made up 11%. The county’s residents in the 17-20 age group made up 9.5% of all new cases, Wright said.
Meanwhile, the death toll for the county rose from 192 to 197 over the past week. Details about the ages of all of the deceased were not immediately available, though the 193rd individual to die was in their mid-60s and was not a resident of a long-term care facility, Wright said.
Rockingham also enjoyed another drop in the infection rate this week with the needle at 6.7% on Friday, down from 7.9% on Oct. 29.
News also came on Friday that Cone Health will begin offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children in the region at clinics in Rockingham and Guilford counties. (See details on page A2)
Meanwhile, interest in booster shots is healthy at the county Health Department’s new drive-thru Moderna booster clinic, which opened earlier in the week, Wright said. (See details on page A2)
Booster shots are important for those individuals who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because of poor health, advanced age or front line work, health officials said.
And with cold weather closing in this week, social distancing becomes more difficult with people retreating indoors. Upcoming Veteran’s Day weekend and Thanksgiving holidays could also increase infection risk by putting more folks together in tight indoor settings, health experts said.
“Always think about good hygiene during these times,’’ Wright said. “I always try to limit my time in close proximity with those that are not in my direct household. I am a little more biased about exposures I believe due to having a 4-month-old who may not have the immunity of others,’’ he said.
“Regardless of vaccination status, I stay keen on my immediate family members’ health, travel and exposures, particularly around the holidays. While having all family vaccinated would provide some sigh of relief, I always recommend caution around those not in your immediate family,’’ Wright said.