High Point slashes electric rates for approximately 45,000 customers

HIGH POINT — Residents who get their electric service from High Point are getting a break on their bills which started last month.

The city reduced residential retail electric rates 10% in October, which will translate into savings of about $15.50 per month, or $186 per year, for the average user.

Most of the city’s roughly 45,000 electric customers are residential. Rates for commercial and industrial customers did not change.

The reduction follows several years of small wholesale rate cuts from ElectriCities of North Carolina Inc., the cooperative that sells power to the city and 18 other communities.

The city mostly held rates steady for its customers during this time, which generated savings of about $51 million, which was held in reserves to offset future increases, Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin said. The city for the first time this budget cycle appropriated $3.6 million from this “rate stabilization fund” to facilitate the 10% cut.

“We saved those up and got to the point where we looked at our revenue, and we were able to make the cut for our residential customers,” McCaslin said.