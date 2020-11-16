High Point Theater will start to reopen doors to performances

The performances will be the first for the theater — and for the orchestra of HPU faculty, staff, students and community musicians — since the pandemic hit in March.

Even though the theater seats 900, state restrictions will limit attendance at each theater performance to 100 patrons — unless Gov. Roy Cooper expands capacity, Briggs said.

The theater has other rules for every show, too: All seats are reserved, and every other row has been blocked. Touchless tickets are available by calling the box office.

Masks are required, except when patrons are in their seats.

Come December, High Point Ballet and Gary Taylor Dance will present the holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker."

Many other ballet companies nationwide have canceled "The Nutcracker," or taken their performances online or, like Greensboro Ballet, to film.

High Point Ballet and Gary Taylor Dance will comply with COVID-19 rules through special choreography, staging and masks, the theater says on its website.

The theater periodically uses an antibacterial fog, designed to kill the virus for up to seven days, Briggs said.