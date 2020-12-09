High Point U. provides Cone Health with vaccine storage freezer

HIGH POINT — High Point University's Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy has partnered with Cone Health to help store COVID-19 vaccines in deep sub-zero temperatures.

The school will loan Cone Health an Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) freezer with minus 80-degree capability to help store vials of COVID-19 vaccine expected to be shipped to the Triad the week of Dec. 14. The freezer will be housed at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, according to a Cone Health news release.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced the state will receive the Pfizer vaccine that must be stored at a very low temperature.

According to the state’s vaccine distribution plan, frontline health care workers, staff and residents in long-term care facilities, as well as people people with two or more chronic health issues, will be able to receive this first round of vaccine.

“The generosity of High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy reduces the workload on our staff,” Dr. DeAnne Brooks, chief pharmacy officer at Cone Health, said in the release.

“That includes the use of dry ice to recharge the special shipping container initially every five days. It also extends the time that we can use the vaccine from 20 days to six months.”

HPU uses the freezer for storage of samples. This specialty freezer provides the temperature uniformity and stability required for the Pfizer vaccine, as well as a back-up capability in case of a loss of power.