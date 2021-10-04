High Point University welcomes 43 new faculty members

Webb School of Engineering: Niloofar Ghorbani, assistant professor of actuarial sciences; Sean Johnson, assistant professor of electrical engineering; Yong Wei, professor of computer science.

Wanek School of Natural Sciences: Sarmad Hindo, instructor of chemistry; Dane Kuppinger, instructor of biology.

Nido R. Qubein School of Communication: Alison Bender, Marisa Ritter, assistant professors of event management; Nicholas Blair, instructor of communication; Kennedy Currie, instructor of strategic communication; Tim Koba, assistant professor of sport management; Robert Stec, associate professor of the practice of communication.

Hayworth School of Arts and Design: Caitlyn Baldwin, visiting assistant professor of scenic lighting and design; Gary Inman, assistant professor of the practice of interior design and designer in residence; Bailey Powell, visiting assistant professor of costume design.

Earl N. Phillips School of Business: Nasir Assar, MBA program director and associate professor of economics; James Fakunle, assistant professor of the practice of entrepreneurship; Alyssa Haynes, assistant professor of marketing.