High Point woman has family ties to embattled Ukraine

"You literally have fathers and grandfathers going to war," Newby said. "My 5-year-old son's grandfather is going to war, and he's in his 60s. It just blows my mind. These people, we consider them extended family, and there's nothing I can do to help them — it's a very helpless feeling. You want to think it's all a dream, or a nightmare, but it's actually a reality."

Newby first came to love the Ukrainian people through her grandmother, the late Nova Dennis of Thomasville, who served as a missionary in Ukraine in the 1990s. That love grew as a teenager, when her family hosted eight members of a Ukrainian choir visiting the United States.

It was in 2017 that Newby began adopting children from orphanages in Ukraine. Each time she adopted, she spent several weeks at a time in the country, walking the streets and adapting to the Ukrainian lifestyle, but now she fears Ukraine will never be the same.

"The Ukraine that I knew doesn't really exist anymore," she said. "The whole world changed for Ukraine in hours, and now it's so hard to look at places you've walked and things you've experienced, knowing they're not safe anymore. We always felt safe there, but it's not like that now. And it's sad, because my children may never get to see their homeland."