High school jazz band, county's new youth choir to highlight Caroling for Cans concert

WENTWORTH — A high school jazz band and a recently-organized countywide youth choir will be highlighted performers at the Caroling for Cans concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Rockingham Community College auditorium.

In their premiere performance, Rockingham Youth Singers will lead off the evening’s entertainment, followed by the Rockingham County High School Cougar Jazz Band.

Other performers include tenor Austin Larsen, the Cornerstone Christian Center Choir, CORMII CDC Holiday Community Choir and The Darrell Justice Band.

Emcee Rob Compton will lead the audience in two sing-a-longs and also perform the closing number, “Have Yourself A Merry Christmas.”

Storyteller Ted Hopkins will read “Story of Christmas Giving” and conclude his rendition by singing “Give This Christmas Away” as the audience watches a slideshow of community activities.

Community organizations involved in the annual Rockingham Countywide Food Drive will have booths in the lobby to answer questions about how to participate, and they will distribute information about how their programs to feed the hungry in Rockingham County.

A “Giving Tree” will feature removable card, describing items such as hats, gloves and blankets needed by people the agencies serve. Guests to the concert are invited to take a card, purchase the items specified and return them to the agency listed on the back of the card prior to Christmas.

Guests may also place silent bids on two decorated Christmas trees donated by Dr. Ty Wooden’s dental office and Morehead High School JROTC cadets with proceeds going to the county’s helping agencies.

The Christmas program is dedicated to everyone who participated in the food drive last spring to show appreciation and spread some Christmas cheer throughout the community.

Admission to the concert is nonperishable food items. All donations will be divided between helping agencies and distributed to those in need.

Agencies benefitting from the concert include: CORMII Community Development Corp, Community Crisis Center, Cooperative Christian Ministries, Hands of God of Rockingham County, Men in Christ Ministries, Rockingham County Veterans Coalition, and The Salvation Army of Reidsville, Eden and Western Rockingham County.