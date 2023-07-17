Garrett Blatnik secures top spot in men’s heavy athletics

LINVILLE, N.C. – Garrett Blatnik finished first in four of the seven men’s heavy athletic events during the 2023 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, earning him the top spot overall for the competition. This year marked Blatnik’s fifth time competing at these games and his third as a professional.

The 30-year-old from Memphis, Tenn., is an entrepreneur and owns four pizza restaurants, a gym and a takeout baked potato restaurant. Blatnik turned pro in 2021 and finished as the runner-up in last year’s games. He has competed at the last five Grandfather Mountain Highland Games alongside his brother, Justin, who turned pro this year.

“The crowd and the atmosphere make this such a special place to throw,” Blatnik said on why these games are important to him. “It’s one of the bigger [Highland Games] in the Southeast.”

Blatnik secured first place in the clachneart (throwing a stone for distance), lightweight (28 pounds) throw, caber toss and 56-pound toss for height en route to a top finish. He also achieved second-place finishes in the heavyweight (56 pounds) throw and sheaf toss, marking a top-two finish in six of the seven events.

Wes Kiser, who secured top-three finishes in six of the seven events and first place in the sheaf toss, was this year’s runner-up. Adam Sizemore finished third overall with first-place finishes in the heavyweight throw and the 22-pound hammer throw, while Jonathan Harding, last year’s overall winner, secured fourth place.

The men’s professional competition is by invitation only and featured nine competitors, three more than last year, vying to best each other in seven different categories: sheaf toss, 56-pound-weight toss for height, caber toss, clachneart, heavyweight (56 pounds) throw for distance, lightweight (28 pounds) throw for distance and the hammer.

Adriane Wilson named overall winner in women’s heavy athletics

Adriane Wilson finished first in five of the seven women’s heavy athletic events during the 2023 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, thereby claiming the top spot overall for the competition. Wilson was the runner-up at these games in 2022.

The 43-year-old personal trainer who resides in Columbia, S.C., has been competing in heavy athletics for 15 years and is a five-time Women’s World Champion. Wilson also coaches adaptive sport for wounded soldiers.

This year saw 10 women competing in front of an exceptionally large crowd of spectators this past Saturday.

Wilson was previously a professional shot putter. She trained for the 2004 Olympics but finished fifth in the tryouts, falling just short of qualifying. Wilson keeps up with weight training and throwing throughout the week and is at the gym every day for her job.

As for the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, she noted that both the venue and the spectators make this particular competition so special.

“Obviously, the location is incredible,” Wilson said. “The crowd always cheers us. It’s so much fun to see how many people are just into the Scottish Highland Games.”

When asked what her favorite event is, she said she loves the caber toss, which she described as a “crowd-pleaser.”

“I’m usually pretty solid with my heavy weight for distance,” she added. “That’s a fun one for me.”

Wilson won the stone throw, the 28-pound-weight throw for distance, the 28-pound-weight toss for height, the caber toss and the hammer throw events.

Morgan Palmer was this year’s runner-up, winning the 14-pound-weight throw for distance and coming in second in five other individual events. Asylnn Halvorson, who won the sheaf toss, secured the third-place finish overall.

The women’s elite competition is by invitation only and featured 10 competitors vying to best each other in seven different categories: sheaf toss, 28-pound-weight toss for height, stone throw, 28-pound-weight throw for distance, 14-pound-weight throw for distance, hammer throw and caber toss.

The 2023 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games took place July 6-9 at Grandfather Mountain’s MacRae Meadows in Linville, N.C. To learn more about the Highland Games, visit www.gmhg.org.