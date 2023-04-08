Pre-Easter egg hunts were held all around Rockingham County last week as kids and their elders, alike, waited patiently for the Easter Bunny's official visit.

The Juniorettes of Rockingham County graced the residents of North Pointe assisted living facility in Mayodan with a lively outdoor Easter egg hunt, complete with a live Peter Cottontail and wheelchair drivers to assist.

Little ones, dressed in their Easter finery, gathered in western Rockingham County for a day of collecting bright eggs filled with candy and treats to take home and share.