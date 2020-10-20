Historic Groundbreaking

Prior to sinking shovels in the sand, Myers also recognized co-project manager Jenny Edwards, executive director of the RCEF.

Edwards’ grant writing and leadership were key in securing grant funds, Myers said.

Once completed, the dam's historic “weir” design will be one of just six of its kind in the nation, the mayor said.

The design, based on ancient Native American technology, is similar to four other dam solutions in Colorado, as well as one in Pennsylvania, Myers said.

The restoration, funded by grants and in-kind donations, uses giant boulders in a six-weir design to create something of a “staircase” that progressively lowers from the dam to the riverbed.

The system's steps and pools will create smooth rapids for kayaks, canoes and tubes to travel on, while setting up a recreation hotspot for the county, project leaders forecast.

Myers said economic estimates suggest that the completed project, with its added recreational perks, could see about 250,000 visitors annually.

“It now opens 50 miles of the Dan River never, ever available before,” Myers said during the Friday event. “At the same time, it's allowing the ecosystem to continue to survive and move upstream.”