Historic Groundbreaking

MADISON — Town and project officials broke ground Friday on a restoration project at the historic Lindsey Dam that will open more than 50 miles of the Dan River to the public.
The concept for refurbishing the dam will not only remedy structural problems, but could create over $30 million in estimated annual tourism income for the local economy once completed, town officials project.
The Madison Dan River Restoration Project is also designed to help maintain and improve the town’s intake system.
Construction began last month on the collaborative effort between the town of about 2,200, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Dan River Basin Association, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Kris Bass Engineering, LKC Engineering, The Conservation Fund Duke Energy and the Rockingham County Education Foundation.
Town officials began looking for ways to fix the aging dam after discovering in 2017 it was in extreme disrepair.
Damage to the dam, built in the late 1960s, was potentially catastrophic to the town’s water supply — a system providing water to local citizens and businesses, as well as more than 200,000 gallons daily for Rockingham County.
Realizing that traditional repair options would cost well over the town’s annual operating budget — officials began brainstorming about creative ways to solve the problem.
Shortly thereafter they were approached by a group of wildlife officials looking to improve passage for the endangered Roanoke Logperch -- a fish species that was blocked from traveling upstream by the previous dam structure.
Working together, the conservation groups and town officials began blueprinted a cost-effective and unique solution that met water supply needs, while also providing a more sound wildlife habitat for the endangered fish.
“One of the things that really impresses me about the project is a list of organizations that are part of what’s happening here,” said N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, who joined Myers and N.C. Rep. Kyle Hall as speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony.
“I think that's a recognition of the importance of outdoor recreation in North Carolina,” Berger said. “The importance of this project to outdoor recreation, but also to the importance of this project to the idea of preservation of species and opening up the river not just for human use, but to make sure we have the river open to preserve our natural resources.”
Several other project leaders were also on-hand from Fish and Wildlife, DRBA and the North Carolina Department of Transportation and lead engineer Bass.
Aldermen Micky Silvers, Virginia Hoover, William Phillips and Tom Rogers, joined in the festivities with Madison Town Manager Kevin Baughn and other administrators.
Prior to sinking shovels in the sand, Myers also recognized co-project manager Jenny Edwards, executive director of the RCEF.
Edwards’ grant writing and leadership were key in securing grant funds, Myers said.
Once completed, the dam's historic “weir” design will be one of just six of its kind in the nation, the mayor said.
The design, based on ancient Native American technology, is similar to four other dam solutions in Colorado, as well as one in Pennsylvania, Myers said.
The restoration, funded by grants and in-kind donations, uses giant boulders in a six-weir design to create something of a “staircase” that progressively lowers from the dam to the riverbed.
The system's steps and pools will create smooth rapids for kayaks, canoes and tubes to travel on, while setting up a recreation hotspot for the county, project leaders forecast.
Myers said economic estimates suggest that the completed project, with its added recreational perks, could see about 250,000 visitors annually.
“It now opens 50 miles of the Dan River never, ever available before,” Myers said during the Friday event. “At the same time, it's allowing the ecosystem to continue to survive and move upstream.”
The project means a tourism draw for all of Rockingham County, the mayor reminded, noting surrounding destinations, such as Farris Park in Mayodan, Lake Reidsville and additional trails and recreational sites in Stoneville and Eden.
Madison will continue to build on its recreational footprint on property purchased near the town’s outtake site, three miles downstream on N.C. 704, Myers said.
The mayor said the town has plans to build trails, beach volleyball courts, and more at the site.
A park is also included in the long-term plans for the Lindsey Bridge access site, town officials said.
Myers noted that the restoration project honors World War I Fighter Ace Robert Opie Lindsay of Madison.
From September to October of 1918, just a month prior to the 1918 armistice, Opie Lindsay shot down six German planes, becoming the only Tar Heel pilot to earn the "ace" designation, Myers said.
While spelled differently, the Lindsey Bridge and Lindsey Bridge Road, near the restoration site, are named in honor of the fighter pilot.
“This project takes on his integrity and pride,” Myers said. “We want to make sure that he’s mentioned as part of this project and its future.”
