Historic Ligon House bought, preservation planned in Southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH — The John W. Ligon house on East Lenoir Street, once home to one of the leading figures in Raleigh's Black history, will be preserved.

The two-story bungalow built in 1914 was advertised for sale for the land only, the house being described as having "no value." Preservationists around downtown and Southeast Raleigh feared the relic of the city's history would be demolished.

Around downtown and Southeast Raleigh, much of the older housing has already given way to large, modern newcomers.

But the buyer, who paid $650,000, said he will "explore all ways to save and restore the house."

"We've already taken steps such as tarping all of the holes in the roof in order to prevent further deterioration to the structure," said Ashkan Hosseini of Hoss Holdings LLC.

"We understand the important role of Rev. John W. Ligon in Raleigh's history and as a part of the historic East Raleigh-South Park neighborhood and we intend to preserve the house."

Born to former slaves, Ligon became a school principal fond of Shakespeare and Ralph Waldo Emerson, only to get fired in 1919 because he "dared to be a man" and ran for public office.