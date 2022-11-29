Holiday Events at Shelton Farms, downtown Mayodan

Holiday Market at The Barn at Shelton Farms

The Barn at Shelton Farms will host a Holiday Market Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join in the fun shopping experience where scads of local artisans will sell their handcrafts and specialty baked goods in a cozy Christmas setting. Last-minute Christmas gifts will abound, and hosts will entertain shoppers with door prizes and refreshments.

Tables are $20 for vendors. For more information, contact Beth Ann at 336-553-8576.

The Barn is located at 1295 Brim Road in Madison.

Mayodan Christmas Stroll and Tree Lighting

The Eighth Annual Mayodan Christmas Stroll and Tree Lighting will take place Dec. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. in historic downtown Mayodan.

Santa will be on hand to delight little ones, and the popular s’mores bar will be set up for roasting marshmallows. Shop with local merchants and crafts artisans and do some fun holiday shopping. Then take a wagon ride and enjoy the downtown tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Leaksville Moravian Candle Tea and Bazaar

The Leaksville Moravian Church will host its Candle Tea and Bazaar on Dec. 3 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 712 McConnell Ave. in Eden.

The event will begin with a sanctuary program at 9:30 a.m. Guests may enjoy complimentary refreshments and buy homemade baked goods, Moravian chicken pies, cookies and sugar cake, as well as Lovefeast buns, trimmed beeswax candles and other handcrafted items.

The day will also feature fun raffles.