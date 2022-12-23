Holiday Memorial: DAR places wreaths on graves of veterans for Wreaths Across America event

WESTERN ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Fresh green wreaths with bright red bows now highlight the graves of approximately 830 veterans in seven cemeteries throughout twin towns Madison and Mayodan.

The wreaths honor veterans who served during Spanish American, World War I, World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Those veterans are buried in Citizen, Collins, God’s Acre Madison Presbyterian, Madison Municipal Riverview, and Woodland cemeteries.

This is the third year the Daughters of the James Hunter Chapter of the American Daughters of the American Revolution has sponsored the event. Two programs held Dec. 17 allowed families and friends to honor their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“Across the country at more than 2,700 participating locations like this, millions of Americans are gathering safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” said DAR Chapter Regent Kim Thompson.

The morning honors were held at the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery while the afternoon program was in front of the Mayodan Town Hall. Participants then went to the seven area cemeteries to place the wreaths.

Madison Boy Scout Troop 540, Trail Life USA Troop 1130 and the McMichael High School JROTC assisted with color presentations and retirements. They also placed the ceremonial wreaths during the two programs along with Trail Life USA Troop NC-1130 of Kernersville.

“We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, many races, from many walks of life,” Thompson said.

“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price,'' she said. "Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who served this nation so that they can live in freedom and without fear. We can: worship as we see fit, raise our children to believe as we do, travel from one end of this great nation to the other and not have to ask permission to go.

“We are free to vote for whomever we feel should be in the government office and we answer to no one but our own feelings,'' Thompson said. "We have the right to succeed and we have the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.''