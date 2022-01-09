Holiday travels lead to special reunion with family

A Delta attendant helped me retrieve my luggage and I could hardly believe I was headed for my boarding area as I turned to wave goodbye to Thomas.

I tried to read as I waited but I am a “people watcher” and could not keep my attention on the book. When the boarding station opened, I asked about early boarding and was directed to an area where several people were waiting in wheelchairs. About 30 minutes before the flight was scheduled, we were told we could start boarding. As I entered the plane, an attendant took my heavy carry-on (it also contained my camera and CPAP machine) and escorted me to my seat, then placed my luggage directly over me in the luggage rack. He took my bulky coat and put it overhead. I had a middle seat but my seatmates were engrossed in their phones so I had a quiet flight to Atlanta, arriving a little over an hour later. Since I knew I had a little more than two-hour layover, I waited until most other passengers had department, then a kind passenger handed me my overhead luggage.

As I left the plane, three people were waiting with wheelchairs and one of them was mine. After stopping at the restroom and to get something to eat, the attendant took me to my gate and parked my wheelchair.