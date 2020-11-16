'Home for the Holidays' has never been more relevant. 6 local experts share tips on how you can make the season bright, starting Nov. 19.

The holidays might look a little different in 2020 as compared to years not marked by social distance recommendations, but a few universal truths remain – this is a season for warm memories, quality time with family and friends and expressing gratitude for that which we hold dear.

It is with this spirit in mind that we are excited to tell you about a new weekly video series we’ll be launching dedicated to elevating festivities in your home this holiday season.

Kicking the series off, fashion aficionado and columnist Katie Yeadon will show viewers how to dress comfortably at low-key celebrations while still tapping into the season’s hottest styles. With several looks to serve as your inspiration, Yeadon reveals why dressing in a way that makes you feel good and makes the moment feel special is more important than ever this year.

The following week, Paper Source gift-wrap workshop leader Mallory Polk will demonstrate how to wrap your presents this year like a pro, how to tie three fabulous bows that will upgrade any gift, and why the extra effort for your loved ones is more than worth it.