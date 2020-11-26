Homicide case backlog could stretch for years

CHARLOTTE — After an eight-month COVID-19 shutdown, the state's largest local court system faces an immense backlog of violent crime cases that could clog its dockets for years.
Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said Wednesday that his office now has more than 700 felony cases awaiting trial — including 100 homicides and another 150 involving rapes, assaults and other violent offenses.
Meanwhile, Charlotte-Mecklenburg again is on pace to have a near record-year in the number of homicides, further adding to the growing list of suspects — and victims — awaiting justice.
This week, the county is holding its first criminal jury trial since March — part of limited reopening in which the courthouse will operate at well below full capacity.
In response, Merriweather has announced a significant reorganization of his office to put more of his prosecutors on violent offenses.
"Without a substantial change in our course of action after months of court closures, we are facing the very real possibility that it could take more than three years before some violent crimes make their way to trial, and even longer for homicide cases," the Democratic prosecutor said in a statement.
"That is unacceptable for victims, and it is unacceptable for the entire community."
To free up staff and courtroom space, the DA says he will de-emphasize some less serious crimes. Simple drug possession cases will be referred to treatment agencies. Other nonviolent defendants will be assigned to the county's Recovery Courts when addiction or some other type of substance abuse is involved.
Merriweather, a former homicide prosecutor, said his office will be using the people and trial times it has to focus on crimes that "most endanger our neighborhoods." The district attorney's statement described the backlog of felony cases as "immense."
"There's just no way I can assign a significant amount of resources to certain types of cases knowing that there are mothers out there who have lost their children, knowing that there are people in communities literally living in fear," Merriweather told the Observer in a phone interview Wednesday.
"It would be wrong of me to not get those violent crime cases to trial as fast as I can."
New Protocols
Under its COVID-19 protocols, the Mecklenburg courthouse has set aside only one courtroom each day for criminal trials compared to the normal three — meaning that the numbers of outstanding cases are likely to grow until officials free up more space.
In addition, Merriweather said his office will not bring murders, rapes and other serious violent crimes before a jury until the new courtroom protocols to fight COVID-19 prove effective. That's to prevent the virus from interrupting lengthy and expensive trial, but it further slows catch-up efforts.
And there's this: Because of the rash of new COVID-19 cases erupting across the county, the courthouse could be shut down again.
In its reopening plan last month, Mecklenburg court officials said they could end jury trials if the county's two-week rate of COVID-19 cases hit 100 per 100,000 residents, among other measures. The county's average for the past seven days — 190 cases per 100,000 — is almost double that.
The rate of positive tests for the disease, however, is 8.3% — below the 10% threshold set by courthouse officials to again consider ending trials.
In the courthouse's reopening plan, officials pledged that the decision to hold trials will be "guided by science, medical advice and the rights of individuals appearing in court to due process and a fair and open adjudicatory process."
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bob Bell, one of the authors of the reopening plan, told the Observer the courthouse remains in regular contact with the Mecklenburg County Health Department. He described jury trials as "an essential component of the mission of the courts."
The first Mecklenburg jury in eight months is hearing a drug-trafficking case before Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell. For health reasons, no Bible was used to swear in witnesses, and jury members sit socially distanced in the visitor's gallery, not in their usual box, forcing an entire reorientation of the courtroom.
