Homicide case backlog could stretch for years

To free up staff and courtroom space, the DA says he will de-emphasize some less serious crimes. Simple drug possession cases will be referred to treatment agencies. Other nonviolent defendants will be assigned to the county's Recovery Courts when addiction or some other type of substance abuse is involved.

Merriweather, a former homicide prosecutor, said his office will be using the people and trial times it has to focus on crimes that "most endanger our neighborhoods." The district attorney's statement described the backlog of felony cases as "immense."

"There's just no way I can assign a significant amount of resources to certain types of cases knowing that there are mothers out there who have lost their children, knowing that there are people in communities literally living in fear," Merriweather told the Observer in a phone interview Wednesday.

"It would be wrong of me to not get those violent crime cases to trial as fast as I can."

New Protocols

Under its COVID-19 protocols, the Mecklenburg courthouse has set aside only one courtroom each day for criminal trials compared to the normal three — meaning that the numbers of outstanding cases are likely to grow until officials free up more space.