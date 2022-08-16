Hope Floats: Water Lantern Festival to light up Lake Reidsville again on Sept. 10

REIDSVILLE — It's been two years since thousands of Rockingham Countians were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville.

But on Sept. 10, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for participants to customize and set aglow.

In years past, folks used water color markers to illustrate their lanterns with fanciful designs. Others made their lanterns into floating memorials for those they have lost. And many wrote out their hopes and dreams, or prayers for ailing friends on the walls of the box-shaped lanterns.

Candle glow, created by batteries inside the box lanterns, brings those messages to light at nightfall when festival organizers ease scores of glimmering lamps onto the lake.

And festival producers play moving orchestral music as a backdrop to the experience that has lanterns mirroring the stars of the night sky.

The Sept. 10 event will feature live music, concessions and food trucks, and a chance for families to spread out blankets and lawn chairs on the lake's grassy banks for an enchanting evening, organizers said.

The 2019 event drew some 4,000 people to the event that Reidsville's Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Fred Thompson said was "really nice and inspirational.''

Water lantern festivals are a nod to the Loi Krathong festival in Thailand, an annual celebration that dates back seven centuries.

Legend holds that the Thai people from the kingdom of Sukhothai fashioned small lanterns from banana leaves, candles and incense as gifts to float along the river for Buddha. The annual festival is still popular in Thailand where lanterns are considered symbols of new life and new beginnings.

The Saturday event was presented by One World LLC, a company that produces such lantern festivals in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The event starts at 5:00 and launching takes place at sunset or dusk. Every ticket entitles you to one lantern.

Businesses that would like to help sponsor the event may contact organizers at: emailsupport@WaterLanternFestival.com for information on sponsor and vendor packages.