Hope is Here program on Saturday offers vaccines, other health resources in RVL

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County health officials will once again offer $25 Visa gift cards to people who attend a Saturday event and receive their first Pfizer vaccine dose.
Gift cards will also be available for drivers who transport those in need of a vaccine to the “Hope is Here” Community Resource Fair at Outside Courtyard – Gill’s Inn & Suites at 2100 Barnes Street in Reidsville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The cash cards are sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as part of the “Bring Summer Back’’ statewide vaccine incentive campaign.
Saturday’s “Hope is Here” event is an effort by the local health department and other county agencies to provide health assistance to the community that goes beyond COVID-19 protection, Katrina White, public information officer for the county health department, said in a news release.
Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, respiratory illness, as well as unintentional injuries (motor vehicle accident, substance misuse/overdose, etc.), are the leading causes of disability and death in Rockingham County and other counties across the state, according to local health officials.
And a change in habits to adopt healthy behaviors can eliminate or delay the onset of many chronic diseases.
This community outreach event will provide guests with an array of information regarding available health resources in Rockingham County.
Vendors, including service providers, will be on hand to share information about all types of health-related resources in Rockingham. And Lot 25:40 will provide food boxes for up to 20 families during the event on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you are a provider and would like to promote your services, contact White at 336-342-8150 or kwhite@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Organizers of the fair will provide vendors with one table and two chairs. However, vendors who wish to use tents must bring their own.