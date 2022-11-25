Hopkins and Compton will have key roles in upcoming Caroling for Cans concert

WENTWORTH — Two well-known county residents will have key roles in Caroling for Cans Dec. 4 at Rockingham Community College’s auditorium.

Former radio and television news anchor Rob Compton will emcee the program and Wilkerson Funeral Home’s Ted Hopkins will read Christmas stories and poems. Both will sing several Christmas songs.

The program is a “thank-you” for all those who participated in last spring’s successful annual Countywide Food Drive, which raised more than $60,000 in food and cash, said Caroling for Cans chairperson Andrea Cockcroft. Eight agencies that help feed the county's most needy will benefit from the 13-year-old food drive.

“I am thrilled to be a part of making a difference for the less fortunate,” said Hopkins. “That is what this season is all about — love, hope and opportunity.”

Hopkins, who was the University of North Carolina’s head cheerleader in the 1980s, is a gifted soloist who has performed at many local programs over the years, beginning as a student at Morehead High School. Active in his community, the Eden native is co-chair of The Salvation Army Board. Since 1990, he has worked with the Wilkerson family as a funeral director. He is married to the former April Wilkerson with whom he has three daughters and four grandchildren. The family attends Reidsville Christian Church.

A long-time emcee and performer at local venues and programs, Compton has been a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department staff duty officer since 2015. He previously was a telecommunicator for 22 years at Reidsville Police Department. Between 1980 and 1994 he was a popular news anchor on Reidsville’s local television station.

A 1980 graduate of Reidsville High School, Compton not only sings and plays the guitar but sometimes writes special songs for events at which he is performing. He is a member of Reidsville Christian Church.

Admission to Caroling for Cans is a donation of non-perishable foods — staples that will be distributed to people who depend on the eight helping agencies for much of their food this holiday season.

Kicking off this year’s Christmas season, the concert will feature a variety of talented entertainers from throughout the area, as well as fun audience sing-along songs for families.

Each help agency will feature displays promoting their charities during the event. A special highlight: Giving Trees on which hang ornaments with names of needy individuals and suggestions for appropriate gifts.

Andrea Cockcroft, who is heading up the event, said the agencies decided on the concert because they “just want to show our appreciation and spread some Christmas cheer throughout our community.”

Church choirs, musical groups, soloists and instrumentalists will provide a variety of Christmas music. Making its premiere performance will be the recently organized Rockingham County Youth Choir.

Members of Rockingham County High School’s Jazz Band, under the direction of Elijah Wright, are excited to be included on the agenda, performing several special Christmas numbers.

The Morehead High School ROTC cadets have decorated a Veterans Christmas Tree that will be auctioned to raise money for the helping organizations.

“If you are looking for somewhere to volunteer or donate gifts this Christmas, please come to our resource tables before the event," Cockcroft said.

“There will be lots of valuable information about the organizations that work hard to make Rockingham a better place for all of us.”