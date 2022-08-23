Hops Burger Bar has closed for good in Winston-Salem

Hops Burger Bar has closed its Winston-Salem location at 901 Reynolda Road.

Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed that the restaurant closed permanently on Aug. 11.

Both Greensboro locations – 2138 Lawndale Drive and 2419 Spring Garden St. – remain open.

Martin and partner David Essa opened the Winston-Salem location in October 2019 — just months before COVID-19 restrictions shut down all restaurant dining rooms in March 2020. It then was closed completely for a good part of the year and later had at least one temporary closing when employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Ashley Blanton, a part-time bartender who worked at Hops since 2020, said that most of the staff was notified by group text on Friday morning, Aug. 12.

Blanton said she and her fellow employees were surprised by the closing.

“Everybody was blindsided by this. Even our GM and assistant GM just found out Thursday evening,” she said. “The restaurant was busy. I was making good money. The managers were hiring.”

Hops is known for its creative, gourmet burgers and craft beer selection. In 2015, the chain was listed at No. 1 in TripAdvisor’s list of Top 10 burger spots in the nation. And a report on Money.com in 2019 listed Hops among the Top 20 best burger spots in the country.

Martin said that labor was one of “multiple reasons” why the restaurant closed. “We were constantly training, constantly. That and rising food costs and other reasons. It was a ton of things that came crashing down,” he said.

Martin said he thought Winston-Salem was a great market, and he is saddened to see it close. “That’s a great location. We had wonderful employees, and we had wonderful customers,” he said.

He said that because the restaurant was only five months old when the coronavirus pandemic closed restaurants in March 2020, it never hit its stride. “Really, after we closed for COVID (in March 2020), we never were able to catch up,” he said.

Martin said he wishes the final closing hadn’t come so abruptly, but he is offering all employees $375 in severance pay, and he plans to throw them a going-away party. “We had such a loyal staff, I want them to all to be able to say goodbye to each other,” he said.

Blanton said that former staff members have been very supportive of one another and are working to help one another find new jobs.

“I’m very proud of our staff – I can’t overemphasize how good a group of people I worked with,” Blanton said. “The GM and assistant GM both spent their birthdays (last weekend) trying to find us all other jobs. We’re all in a group chat trying to help each other. So, if you hear of one of us looking for a job, I hope you’ll give them a chance.”