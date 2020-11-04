Horror meets history in Blandwood Mansion film

GREENSBORO — Friends seeking Halloween fun find what they think is a commercial haunted house. Then their experience turns ghostly.

Movie producers at local CMB Studios, and a cast and crew have turned that plot into an online fictional film. It's set at Blandwood Mansion, the 19th century home of Gov. John Motley Morehead that has become a historic house museum.

"It's a traditional horror film combined with history and a Millennial feel," said Tiffany Luard, the film's executive producer.

The 30-minute film titled "Unrest" premiered Friday night on the website macabreatblandwood.com. The website will stay live through Nov. 20.

Viewers will pay $5 to see the entire film. That will raise money for Preservation Greensboro, the nonprofit that runs Blandwood.

The film has other benefits, said Benjamin Briggs, executive director of Preservation Greensboro.

"We want to introduce Blandwood to a new group of people, people who are new to the city, people who are young who maybe haven’t known Blandwood very well," Briggs said. "It's to broaden our audience."

It also showcases the talent of the Triad film industry, which has suffered from lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic.