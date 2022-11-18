Hospice fundraiser sends taste buds around the globe for Christmas

WENTWORTH — Hospice of Rockingham County has a way to make you a world traveler this holiday season.

Taste of the Holidays from Around the World is the nonprofit organization's newest fundraiser — a culinary quest offered on five nights in December and presented by The Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue.

Each dinner will feature a six-course meal prepared by Chef Jarrett Nykamp, owner of Blissful Ridge. The dinner promises to be rich with holiday dishes from around the globe, and Nykamp will discuss the history of the foods he serves.

Diners may purchase advance tickets for meals offered Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 4. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at 340 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth. For tickets, which are $65 per person, and more information, visit: www.BlissfulRidge.com. Nykamp will donate $15 of each ticket to HRC.

Doors open each night at 5 p.m., and guests may take part in a silent art auction offered by UMAR Art Center of Reidsville. Seating for dinner begins at 6 p.m., and meals will begin at 6:30 p.m.