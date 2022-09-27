Hospice of Rockingham County Earns 5-Star Medicare Rating

WENTWORTH — Hospice of Rockingham County has earned a five-star rating from Medicare, placing the agency among the top hospices in the nation.

Of 2,026 hospice organizations across the country, only 195 have been rated as 5-star providers; 9 out of 53 hospices in North Carolina earned the full complement of stars.

And Hospice of Rockingham County is the only provider in the northern Triad area with a five-star rating, according to a news release from RCH.

“To be in such elite company in the state and across the nation is quite humbling,” said Hospice of Rockingham County’s President and CEO, Lynn Flanagan. “We are grateful to the community for enabling us to live our cause and purpose.”

The rating is based on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ CAHPS Survey (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems) results.

The CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems) focuses on family/caregiver satisfaction in several areas, including communication with patient’s family, receiving timely help when patients/families needed it, treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help with pain and symptoms, training provided to enable the family to care for the patient, and the caregiver’s willingness to recommend the hospice to friends and family.

“Medicare’s rating is based on the experience of our patients and families and that is quite an honor,'' Flanagan said in the release.

"We have a highly talented, mission-driven team that always strives to provide the highest quality end-of-life care and our star rating reflects their hard work and dedication.”

Founded in 1987, Hospice of Rockingham County, Inc., is an independent, full-service hospice and serious illness care provider serving Rockingham County and the surrounding area. The agency offers specialized end-of-life care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and support for their families, as well as serious illness care to patients facing serious, chronic illnesses and support for their families. For more information, visit www.hospiceofrockinghamcounty.com.