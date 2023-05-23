CHICAGO — Hospice of Rockingham County has been selected by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

“An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways,” said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. “The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success.”

“Being named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work for the second year in a row is such an honor,” said Lynn Flanagan, Hospice of Rockingham County’s president & CEO.

“At Hospice of Rockingham County, we provide the highest quality holistic care to our community,’’ Flanagan said.

“Our leadership team recognizes that our incredibly talented team needs that same holistic approach to enable them to continue to provide the end-of-life care that our community trusts us to provide,” she said.

“We now employee team members that belong to four distinct generations. So, the care and support for our team cannot be cookie-cutter care,’’ Flanagan said. “We strive to be very intentional in the way we listen to our team members and provide a sense of well-being that is important to them individually. Our people are our greatest asset and caring for, supporting, and celebrating them is paramount to our organization fulfilling our mission.”

The Modern Healthcare award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Hospice of Rockingham County will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Chicago.

For more information about hospice, visit www.hospiceofrockinghamcounty.com.