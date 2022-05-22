Hospice of Rockingham County recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2022

WENTWORTH — Hospice of Rockingham County has been included in a prestigious list by a leading national health care trade journal as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

Sponsored by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group, Modern Healthcare magazine’s complete list of this year’s winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

The journal will publish a special supplement, featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with its Oct. 3 issue.

“After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges,” said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez.

“We are so excited to be named to Modern Health Care’s Best Places to Work for 2022,” said Lynn Flanagan, Hospice of Rockingham County’s President & CEO.

“Our mission is to be a supportive presence for our patients and families; but equally, we strive to be that presence for our staff. We have an amazing team of talented and compassionate individuals that works hard, day in and day out, to provide the best possible patient care experience in our community. To be recognized as an outstanding employer in the healthcare industry at the national level is validation of the culture we are creating at HRC.”

The award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group to assess hundreds of healthcare institutions, a process which includes an extensive employee survey.

Hospice of Rockingham County will learn their ranking on the Best Places list and celebrate at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala on Sept. 29 in Nashville.

Founded in 1987, Hospice of Rockingham County, Inc. is an independent, community-based, mission-driven hospice and serious illness care provider serving Rockingham County and the surrounding area. Their goal is to provide specialized end-of-life care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and support for their families; and serious illness care to patients facing serious, chronic illnesses and support for their families. HRC also serves as a resource to the community. For more information, please visit www.hospiceofrockinghamcounty.com.