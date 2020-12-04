Hospitals stressed as county marks 500 cases in 2 weeks, 3 deaths, and Thanksgiving cases erupt

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County's two hospitals are stressed, testing has found nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases in 14 days, and local doctors are already linking new infections directly to Thanksgiving get-togethers.
And three county residents between ages 70-85 died of the highly contagious novel coronavirus this week, bringing the death toll in this rural county of about 91,000 to 37, health officials said.
On Friday morning, beginning at around 8:40 a.m., UNC Rockingham Health Care had to divert patients to other regional hospitals, due to high patient numbers and staff shortages, hospital officials said. By afternoon, the hospital had resumed normal operations.
"Like many hospitals in our state and across our nation, UNC Rockingham continues to see an increase in COVID-19 patients, though that was not the specific reason for the diversion,'' Myla Barnhardt, the hospital's public information officer, said in a Friday afternoon statement.
"Nine staff members are out of work for COVID-19 related issues, some whom are ill from community transmissions and others who are quarantining due to an exposure to the virus,'' Barnhardt said.
A hospital diverts patients when it has "limited capacity'' to care for additional patients, Barnhardt said.
"With patient safety a priority, and out of an abundance of caution, hospital leadership on the advice of physician leadership in the emergency department, made the decision to go on diversion until additional staff could be secured and report to work,'' Barnhardt said in the release.
On Friday morning, the 105-bed facility counted 40 inpatients— nine of whom are COVID-19 patients and three under investigation for COVID-19, Barnhardt said.
The hospital had more than nine COVID-19 patients earlier this week, Barnhardt said, though she did not know exactly how many COVID-19 patients the facility can accommodate.
Meanwhile, Reidsville's Annie Penn Hospital, which is operated by Cone Health, has been compelled to admit COVID-19 patients, rather than following its longtime protocol of rerouting them to Cone Health's Green Valley Hospital in Greensboro, according to staff.
Green Valley, which Cone Health had designated specifically to COVID-19 care, has reached capacity with the recent surge in cases.
With the change, Annie Penn will now admit COVID-19 patients who do not require intensive care or ventilator support. The 152-bed hospital will hold COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in its emergency department until beds become available at Green Valley or Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, according to staff and area physicians.
As the state and nation tally record-breaking case numbers this week, the county has reached an all-time high infection rate of 10.4%, according to state health officials.
The percent positive rate is more than twice the recommended 5% or less that health experts recommend as a safe target for a community.
Cases have jumped from 2,717 on Nov. 30 to 3,208 on Friday.
Our neighbors
Neighboring counties here and in Virginia are also hot zones for the virus. And with 45% of Rockingham County residents commuting outside the county for work, the numbers are important to consider, health officials caution. On Friday, infection rates were: Stokes: 7.7%, Caswell, 11.6%, Surry, 9.6%, Person, 9.3%, Guilford, 8.2%, Forsyth, 10.4%, and Alamance, 10.1%.
In Virginia, rates were worse with Henry County at 17.8% and Pittsylvania County at 12.6%.
Last week's Thanksgiving get-togethers haven't helped the infection rates, a local doctor said.
"This has been our worst week thus far with numbers of diagnoses,'' said Steve Luking, a longtime family practitioner in Reidsville, who with his brother Scott Luking, M.D., treats some 4,000 of the county's residents.
"We are already diagnosing family members exposed to COVID-positive relatives on Thanksgiving. This surge in primary care cases will surely push hospitalizations even higher in the coming weeks.''
Of the county's total cases, 1,513 have recovered, while 1,418 are recuperating at home, county statistics show.
Data show 1,826 of the patients are age 40 and above, while the balance of patients are below.
Thus far, the county has performed 43, 470 tests.
Statewide, there have been 337,231 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the dawn of the global health crisis and 5,410 deaths.
As Christmas approaches, local health officials recommend citizens refer to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for tips provided at this link: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Winter-Holidays.pdf
County residents should hurry to get flu shots to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said.
Health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
