Hospitals stressed as county marks 500 cases in 2 weeks, 3 deaths, and Thanksgiving cases erupt

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County's two hospitals are stressed, testing has found nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases in 14 days, and local doctors are already linking new infections directly to Thanksgiving get-togethers.

And three county residents between ages 70-85 died of the highly contagious novel coronavirus this week, bringing the death toll in this rural county of about 91,000 to 37, health officials said.

On Friday morning, beginning at around 8:40 a.m., UNC Rockingham Health Care had to divert patients to other regional hospitals, due to high patient numbers and staff shortages, hospital officials said. By afternoon, the hospital had resumed normal operations.

"Like many hospitals in our state and across our nation, UNC Rockingham continues to see an increase in COVID-19 patients, though that was not the specific reason for the diversion,'' Myla Barnhardt, the hospital's public information officer, said in a Friday afternoon statement.

"Nine staff members are out of work for COVID-19 related issues, some whom are ill from community transmissions and others who are quarantining due to an exposure to the virus,'' Barnhardt said.

A hospital diverts patients when it has "limited capacity'' to care for additional patients, Barnhardt said.