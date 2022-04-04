Hot Dog City: A hidden gem on the edge of downtown Winston-Salem

The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N. Patterson Ave.

Lise and Feras Alfares, two Philadelphia transplants, have run Hot Dog City since 2008. And though hot-dog connoisseurs and neighborhood diners know the place well, it remains one of Winston-Salem best-kept secrets.

Lise, 62, grew up in Philadelphia and eventually met Feras, a native of Jerusalem, there and married him. In 1999, they decided to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city and move to North Carolina, where Lise’s mother’s family is from. “I liked the beach, and he liked the mountains,” Lise said. “Winston-Salem was our compromise.”

But it wasn’t just an arbitrary choice. “Winston-Salem is really similar to Philadelphia. There’s a lot of parks in Winston. The same is true in Philadelphia. There’s a lot of green space,” Lise said. “And the homes in West End are very similar to the homes where I grew up. And we have the Amish in Philadelphia (like Winston-Salem has a Moravian population). So, the area was very familiar and very comfortable, except on a much smaller scale — and I loved that. We have fallen in love with Winston Salem and wouldn’t live anywhere else.”

A restaurant wasn’t originally in the plans. The couple had run a Mr. Softee franchise ice-cream truck in Philadelphia, but Feras planned to go into the construction business in Winston-Salem. When those plans fell through, the couple fetched their truck from up north and started working it here. “And when winter came, we added hot dogs,” Feras said.

Their truck business often took them past the empty building at 2300 N. Patterson — once home to Sami’s Grill and, before that, Ray’s Bone Fish House. “Driving the truck is how we learned the neighborhood,” Feras said. “One of our first sales was near here, at 14th and Patterson. Then after five or six years, the truck started falling apart. It was broken down more than it was working.”

That’s when the couple decided to open a hot-dog and ice-cream brick-and-mortar business.

The menu was small in the beginning. At first, they added just a couple of burgers and cheesesteaks to the hot dogs and ice cream.

“The menu has grown over the years, little by little,” Feras said. “People are always asking us, ‘Do you have this? Do you have that?’”

Feras and Lise are nothing if not accommodating. So accommodating, in fact, that the menu is now 19 pages long, filled with many types of hot dogs, burgers, hoagies, sandwiches, salads, cakes, ice cream and more.

Manager Krystal Reed, 30, started here as a teenager in high school and never left. “I do a little of everything. I cook. I work the register. I do the ice cream.”

Lise calls Reed “our driving force.”

Reed’s high-school boyfriend worked here, too — now he’s her husband. And her in-laws, Daria and Jeremiah Stanfield, help out with deliveries and other jobs. Longtime cook Abdel Hady, a native of Egypt, has been with Hot Dog City off and on for about 10 years.

“It’s like a big family,” Reed said.

Reed said she feels as if many people in Winston-Salem don’t know that Hot Dog City exists. But she’s a relentless proselytizer on social media, and she has seen the customer base grow.

Your Hot Dog City regular will tell you that the place is “much more than hot dogs.”

