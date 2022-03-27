How and where to cast your vote in Rockingham County for Primary Election 2022

The Rockingham County Board of Elections recently provided the latest details about exactly when and where county residents may vote in the upcoming Primary Election. Early voting sites will be open, beginning in late April, and Election Day is May 17.

Ways to vote

Visit your polling place and cast your vote on May 17, Election Day, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Know your polling place. If you do not know where to go on Election Day, call the Rockingham County Board of Elections at 336-342-8107 to find out.

Precincts

All 15 precincts in Rockingham County will be open on May 17, 2022 and include:

Draper—First Baptist Church, 1017 Fieldcrest Road, Eden

Eden 1—Bridge Street Rec. Center, 319 Bridge Street, Eden

Eden Central—Osbourne Baptist Church, 326 E. Stadium Drive, Eden

Hogans—Comers Chapel, 1981 Bald Hill Loop, Madison

Huntsville—Huntsville Elementary, 2020 Sardis Church Road, Madison

Ironworks—Monroeton Elementary, 8081 US 158 W, Reidsville

Leaksville 2—Leaksville Christian Church, 1010 Washington Street, Eden

Lincoln—Lincoln Elementary, 2660 Oregon Hill Road, Ruffin

Matrimony—Vera Holland Building, 203 E. Main Street, Stoneville

McCoy—Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville

Moss Street—Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont Street, Reidsville

New Bethel—Sharon Baptist Church, 3540 Iron Works Road, Reidsville

Rock Central—Rockingham Co. Agricultural Building, 525 NC 65, Reidsville

Southeast—Williamsburg Elementary, 2830 NC 87, Reidsville

Western—Madison Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton Street, Madison

One-stop early voting

One-Stop Early Voting will be held from April 28th—May 14th at four locations, including the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.

The elections office will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday—Friday, and on Saturday, May 14th, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other early voting sites:

Eden Library, 598 S. PIerce Street, Eden

Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont Street, Reidsville

Madison Mayodan Library, 611 Burton Street, Madison

The remote sites will be open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday—Friday and on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

You may also register to vote or update your voter information (except party affiliation) during One-Stop Early Voting.

Absentee by-mail voting

Send in an absentee ballot request by 5 p.m. on May 10. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections office by May 17 at 5 p.m., or postmarked by this date and received within three business days from Election Day.

Find request down the form at www.rockinghamcountync.gov, or call the Board of Elections office to have an absentee ballot request form mailed to you. The elections board will begin mailing out absentee ballots on March 28.