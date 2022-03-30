How and where to cast your vote in Rockingham County for Primary Election 2022

The Rockingham County Board of Elections recently provided the latest details about exactly when and where county residents may vote in the upcoming Primary Election. Early voting sites will be open, beginning in late April, and Election Day is May 17.
Ways to vote
Visit your polling place and cast your vote on May 17, Election Day, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Know your polling place. If you do not know where to go on Election Day, call the Rockingham County Board of Elections at 336-342-8107 to find out.
Precincts
All 15 precincts in Rockingham County will be open on May 17, 2022 and include:
Draper—First Baptist Church, 1017 Fieldcrest Road, Eden
Eden 1—Bridge Street Rec. Center, 319 Bridge Street, Eden
Eden Central—Osbourne Baptist Church, 326 E. Stadium Drive, Eden
Hogans—Comers Chapel, 1981 Bald Hill Loop, Madison
Huntsville—Huntsville Elementary, 2020 Sardis Church Road, Madison
Ironworks—Monroeton Elementary, 8081 US 158 W, Reidsville
Leaksville 2—Leaksville Christian Church, 1010 Washington Street, Eden
Lincoln—Lincoln Elementary, 2660 Oregon Hill Road, Ruffin
Matrimony—Vera Holland Building, 203 E. Main Street, Stoneville
McCoy—Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville
Moss Street—Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont Street, Reidsville
New Bethel—Sharon Baptist Church, 3540 Iron Works Road, Reidsville
Rock Central—Rockingham Co. Agricultural Building, 525 NC 65, Reidsville
Southeast—Williamsburg Elementary, 2830 NC 87, Reidsville
Western—Madison Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton Street, Madison
One-stop early voting
One-Stop Early Voting will be held from April 28th—May 14th at four locations, including the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.
The elections office will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday—Friday, and on Saturday, May 14th, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Other early voting sites:
Eden Library, 598 S. PIerce Street, Eden
Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont Street, Reidsville
Madison Mayodan Library, 611 Burton Street, Madison
The remote sites will be open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday—Friday and on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
You may also register to vote or update your voter information (except party affiliation) during One-Stop Early Voting.
Absentee by-mail voting
Send in an absentee ballot request by 5 p.m. on May 10. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections office by May 17 at 5 p.m., or postmarked by this date and received within three business days from Election Day.
Find request down the form at www.rockinghamcountync.gov, or call the Board of Elections office to have an absentee ballot request form mailed to you. The elections board will begin mailing out absentee ballots on March 28.