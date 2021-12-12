How Charlotte’s namesake brought Christmas trees to the English-speaking world

Across the Atlantic, the young queen was exerting her influence in a different way: instilling some of her homeland’s traditions in her new court.

Christmas trees have a few origin stories, most of them rooted in the Baltic states or Queen Charlotte’s native Germany. Some link the evergreen decor to pagan yuletide traditions, while others say that Martin Luther decorated a bough to remember a spiritual walk through the forest.

Either way, by the 1700s many German families celebrated Christmas with a branch in their homes, decorated with trinkets and candles. In Mecklenburg-Strelitz, where Queen Charlotte grew up, the custom was to use a yew branch.

“A great yew bough is fastened on the table at a little distance from the wall, a multitude of little tapers are fastened to the bough… and coloured paper hands and flutters from the twigs,” English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge wrote of the tradition. “Under the bough, the children lay out in great order the presents.”

When Charlotte arrived in England, the 17-year-old queen followed her family’s custom of setting up a yew branch in her new home at Christmas, gathering the English court to sing carols and distribute gifts around it.