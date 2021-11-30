How does a Christmas tree from N.C. get to grace the Blue Room at the White House?

The contests are held every two years, with the current and following year’s winners selected at each gathering.

Growers take trees to the contest to be judged by industry officials and consumers. Entries must be between 6 and 8 feet tall, cannot be artificially colored or flocked or have any branches or limbs that are wired, tied or inserted in any fashion.

Trees are judged on attributes such as color, shape, fullness and needle texture.

Once a grower is named National Grand Champion, White House staff travel to a field of the farmer’s choice to pick the exact tree. This year’s tree, grown by Peak Farms of Laurel Springs, is a Fraser fir that stood about 20 feet tall in the field, assuring that when the trunk is trimmed, the tree will reach the requisite 18.5 feet.

After it is cut, the tree is trucked to Washington, D.C., then delivered to the White House by horse-drawn carriage. There, it’s installed in the Blue Room, where it may be seen by thousands of holiday visitors.

A boost for the tree’s grower

Grower Rusty Estes and his family went to Washington the weekend before Thanksgiving to deliver the tree, and he said they plan to go back and visit again to see it decorated.